Training on vulnerable children’s data collection held

Markapur: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya said that a thorough field-level study of vulnerable children’s family circumstances will enable the government to identify their needs and provide appropriate support to these families.

Speaking at a training programme held at the MEPMA office in Markapur on Wednesday, the collector outlined the launch of a specialised mobile application designed to study the living conditions of vulnerable children’s families.

The training session focused on familiarising staff with this new digital tool for comprehensive data collection.

As a pilot project, Racharla mandal of the district is selected for conducting the comprehensive study of vulnerable children’s family situations. Through this initiative, officials have already identified 360 children requiring various forms of assistance. Among these, several children needed wheelchairs, which have been promptly provided to them. The study programme involves collaboration between multiple departments including ICDS, Education Department, medical staff, and representatives from voluntary organisations operating in respective areas. This multi-sectoral approach aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and support for vulnerable families.

The collector emphasised that this systematic approach will help families access essential government services including housing approvals, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, school admissions, and other necessary support services. She instructed women police personnel and ICDS staff to gain complete understanding of the application and accurately record detailed information about vulnerable children’s family circumstances, ensuring their genuine needs are properly documented in the system.

