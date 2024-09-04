Live
Training programme on radio jockeying held at MITS
Madanapalle: MITS Community Radio 90.8 FM in collaboration with Tirupati Red FM, conducted a training programme on radio jockeying at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) here on Tuesday. Sridhar, Regional Head of Tirupati & Nellore RedFM, emphasised the growing appeal of radio jockeying as a career and highlighted the skills required for success.
Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of MITS, praised the students' enthusiasm and noted the importance of strong verbal communication in the field. The event was well-attended and provided valuable insights into the world of radio.
