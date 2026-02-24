Training should be employment-oriented

Tirupati: TTDJEO (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath instructed the faculty to provide quality training that enables students to secure employment opportunities at Sri Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College in Tirupati. On Monday, he inspected the college along with the officials concerned.

Addressing the faculty, the JEO emphasised the need to focus on career guidance, quality results, and employment generation, keeping in view the future of the students.

He stated that since it is a polytechnic institution, special attention should be given to strengthening technical skills and also suggested conducting regular career guidance programmes to enhance motivation and self-confidence among the students.

Later, the JEO held a meeting with the faculty and directed them to bring to his notice the deficiencies and requirements of the institution. College Principal Dr M Padmavathamma, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, EE Prasad, DE Saraswathi, faculty members and staff were present.