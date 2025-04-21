Trains cancelled due to commissioning of third line in Waltair

Visakhapatnam: Owing to traffic blocks for the pre-non-interlock and non-interlock works in connection with commissioning of the third line between Parvathipuram-Sitanagaram-Bobbili-Donkinavalasa in Waltair Division, some of the train services are cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated and rescheduled. Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger (58538) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 22, 29 and May 4 will be Cancelled.

Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger (58537) leaving Koraput on April 22, 29 and May 4 will be cancelled. Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger (58528) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 22, 29 and May 4 will be cancelled. Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger (58527) leaving Raipur on April 23, 29 and May 5 will be cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Koraput bi-weekly express (18512) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 28 will be cancelled. Koraput- Visakhapatnam bi-weekly express (18511) leaving Koraput on April 29 will be cancelled.

Short termination, short origination Guntur-Rayagada express (17243) leaving from Guntur on April 21, 28 and May 3 will be short terminated at Vizianagaram. Rayagada-Guntur express (17244) will leave from Vizianagaram instead of Rayagada on April 22, 29 and May 4. Rescheduling

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 22 will be rescheduled to leave at 10.50 am instead of its scheduled departure at 9.20 am on April 22 (1hour, 30 minutes late). Nanded-Sambalpur express (20810) leaving Nanded on April 21 will be rescheduled to leave at 6 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 4:30 pm on April 21 (1hour, 30 minutes late).

Banaras – Visakhapatnam express (18524) leaving Banaras on April 28 will be rescheduled to leave at 4 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 3 pm on April 28 (1hr late). Ernakulam-Tata express (18190) leaving Ernakulam on May 3 will be rescheduled to leave at 8:45 am instead of its scheduled departure at 7:15 am on May 3 (1 hour, 30 minutes late).

Alappuzha - Dhanbad express (13352) leaving Alappuzha on May 3 will be rescheduled to leave at 7 am instead of its scheduled departure at 6 am on May 3 (one hour late).

Also, due to traffic blocks for the pre-non-interlock and non-interlock works in connection with electronic interlocking works for commissioning of the third line between Runija- Kalamna stations in Nagpur Division, some of the train services will be cancelled.

They include Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 30, May 1, 3, 4 and 6 and will be cancelled (total five trips).

Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express (12808) leaving Nizamuddin on May 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8 will be cancelled (total five trips).

Due to pre-non-interlock & non-interlock works in Chakradharpur Division, some of the train services will be cancelled. They include Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express (18117) leaving Rourkela on April 25 will be cancelled. In return, Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express (18118) leaving Gunupur on April 24 will also be cancelled.

People are requested to make note of changes and plan accordingly.