Trains to be regulated due to safety works

Visakhapatnam: Some trains have been cancelled, rescheduled and diverted due to doubling works between Lakholi-Raipur RV Block stations and commissioning of Naya-Raipur station and yard remodelling of Mandir Hasaud and Raipur RV block stations in South East Central Railway.

Gandhidham-Puri express (22973) leaving Gandhidham on September 7, Puri-Gandhidham express (22974) leaving Puri on September 10, Visakhapatnam –Korba express (18518) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 11, Korba-Visakhapatnam express (18517) leaving Korba on September 12, Visakhapatnam-Durg express (18530) leaving Visakhapatnam from September 6 to 12 and Durg- Visakhapatnam express (18529) leaving Durg from September 7 to 13 remain cancelled.

Trains partially cancellation and short terminated include Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special (08528) leaving Visakhapatnam from September 6 to 12 to be short terminated at Mahasamund. There will be no service of this train between Mahasamund–Raipur. Similarly, Raipur-Visakhapatnam express (08527) will start from Mahasamund from September 7 to 13 instead of Raipur, hence no service of this train will continue between Raipur-Mahasamund.

Diversion of trains: Tirupati-Bilaspur express (17482) leaving Tirupati on September 8 and 11 to be run in a diverted route via Titlagarh- Sambalpur –Jharsuguda. Bilaspur-Tirupati express (17481) leaving Bilaspur on September 10 and 13 to be run in a diverted route via Jharsuguda- Sambalpur – Titlagarh. Puri- Ahmedabad (12843) leaving Pruri on September 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, and 15 to be run in a diverted route via Titlagarh- Sambalpur –Jharsuguda – Bilaspur- Raipur instead of Vizianagaram-Titlagarh. Ahmedabad-Puri express (12844) leaving Ahmedabad on September 8, 10, 11, 12 and 15 to be run in a diverted route via Raipur-Bilaspur-Jharsuguda- Sambalpur-Titlagarh.

Rescheduling of trains: Visakhapatnam –Korba express (18518) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 12 to be rescheduled by 5 am, Visakhapatnam-Hazarat Nizamuddin Samata express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 8 and 15 to be rescheduled by 2 am, Hazarat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express (12808) leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on September 12 to be rescheduled by 5 am, Tirupati-Bilaspur express (17482) leaving Tirupati on September 15 to be rescheduled by 4 am, Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express (18573) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 8 and 15 to be rescheduled by 5 am.

Visakhapatnam–Korba express (18518) leaving Visakhapatnam from September 6 to 12 (except on September 11) shall run as passenger between Mahasamund and Raipur. Korba-Visakhapatnam express (18517) leaving Korba from September 7 to 13 (except on September 12) shall run as passenger between Raipur and Mahasamund. Hazarat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express (12808) leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on September 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12 shall run as passenger between Mahasamund and Raipur. Visakhapatnam-Hazarat Nizamuddin Samata express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 7, 8, 10, 11 and 13 shall run as passenger between Mahasamund and Raipur.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Waltair division has taken employee-friendly measures to enable them to avail alternative accommodation facility on transfer. Under the guidance of divisional railway manager Anup Satpathy, the civil engineering department, finance and personnel branch prepared a joint procedure order to facilitate the employees for alternate railway accommodation who have been transferred to various locations in the Waltair division from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion DRM Anup Sapathay said that the initiative is to take care of the railway employees who will be transferred to other locations on a routine basis in the division, where some advanced facilities may not be available.

This will include better medical facilities to the family elders and families of staff and better educational facilities for their children as these facilities are scarce on K-K & K-R sections.