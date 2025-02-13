Transport of chicken from bird flu-hit areas banned in AP

Vijayawada/ Rajamahendravaram : Minister for agriculture and animal husbandry K Atchannaidu on Wednesday issued instructions to the officials to ban transport of chickens from bird-flu-affected districts to other places until the situation comes under control.

The minister reviewed the situation in a tele-conference on the death of chickens due to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in some parts of undivided Godavari districts and NTR district.

The minister spoke to the officials of the veterinary department in East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts.

Bio-security measures have been implemented at poultry farms in the affected areas. Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no movement of transport vehicles around the affected poultry farms.

Atchannaidu directed the veterinary doctors to be available in their respective areas to render the services.

He asked all district officials to collect samples from dead chickens and send them to the labs for examination.

On the other hand, the officials are creating awareness among the poultry farm workers and the villagers living near the poultry farms.

Poultry is one of the important industries in Andhra Pradesh with several thousand poultry farms in erstwhile Godavari districts, Krishna, NTR and part of Guntur district.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr K Venkateswara Rao said swab tests are being conducted for poultry workers to detect cases of bird flu (avian influenza). He urged people not to get panic, clarifying that bird flu primarily affects poultry and does not pose a risk to humans if proper precautions are taken.

On Tuesday, Dr Rao, along with a team of medical professionals, participated in a door-to-door survey in Kanuru Agraharam. Speaking to The Hans India, he emphasised the importance of preventive measures as bird flu continues to spread. He advised people to report symptoms such as fever, cold, headache, and body aches to health officials immediately.

Kanuru Agraharam and surrounding areas have been classified as a red zone, with several precautionary measures being implemented. Authorities have issued guidelines regarding the consumption and transportation of chicken and eggs.

Citizens have been advised to cook chicken at a temperature of above 100 °C and avoid consuming half-boiled eggs. Additionally, people are urged to wash hands thoroughly after handling poultry products and to store eggs and chicken separately from other food items. Any utensils that come into contact with raw chicken or eggs should be cleaned properly. The disposal of dead birds should be done as per official guidelines.

Amidst the outbreak, the health department has intensified door-to-door surveillance. Primary health centers within a 10-kilometer radius of Kanuru are being closely monitored. Bird flu has reportedly spread to 34 villages, including Kanuru, Samisragudem, Markandapadu, Peravali, Undrajavaram, Velivennu, and Seethanagaram.

To combat the spread, 64 teams comprising ASHA workers, ANMs, and CHOs have been deployed for household surveys in the affected villages. Additionally, medical camps have been set up to provide necessary healthcare services.

Authorities continue to urge residents to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with health officials to contain the outbreak.