Tree plantation drive held to conserve environment

Visakhapatnam: With a strong commitment to environmental protection and selfless service, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Visakhapatnamdistrict, organised tree plantation programme at the premises of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) here on the eve of the New Year.

The programme was formally launched by Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma. Addressing the gathering, Jitendra Sharma called upon everyone to actively involve in selfless service in their respective fields of work. He appreciated the service-oriented philosophy of the organisations and lauded their tireless efforts in reaching out to the needy and downtrodden sections of the society.

Staff of AMTZ, district service wing coordinator RA Naidu, district mahila youth coordinator Someswari were present.