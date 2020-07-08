Tri-ozone spray systems arranged at Tirumala

Tirupati: In an effort to strengthen the safety measures against Covid-19, TTD on Tuesday set up Tri-Ozone Spraying Systems, at the Mahadwaram (main entrance) in Tirumala.



These systems are placed at scanning point for the pilgrims before entering Mahadwaram and also at Bio-metric entry for employees which has come into force in Tirumala on Tuesday. In the wake of more Covid-19 cases reported in Tirumala, TTD decided to enhance the safety and precautionary measures on priority basis for the sake of both pilgrims and the employees working in Tirumala.

On Monday 44 Covid-19 cases were reported in Tirumala - 40 police personnel and the remaining TTD employees making the TTD to improve the arrangements in Tirumala further at the temple, queue lines, Annadanam complex, cottages and other places and also at Alipiri, down the hills.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal held a high level meeting with District Collector and senior officials on Monday evening to discuss the enhancement of measures for the safety of pilgrims and employees.

TTD has already taken several measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 virus. It has made masks mandatory to its devotees coming for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The Health wing of TTD is also sanitising the queue lines, Kalyanakattas.