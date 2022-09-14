Trial run at RC Road RuB tomorrow

Tirupati: At last, Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has shared good news for the denizens. The much awaited road-under-bridge (RuB) at RC Road–Nethaji street in the vicinity of Tirupati railway station will be opened very soon.

The superintendent engineer of MCT Tirumalika Mohan in a statement said that the works are completed and a trial run will be held on September 15.

He said that the Rs 15.30 crore works were taken up jointly by the South Central Railway (SCR) and MCT on a 50:50 sharing basis and the foundation stone was laid in November 2020. On its part, the MCT has completed diversion of water lines and drainage and UDS lines. The railways has completed its works in January 2022 after which MCT has taken up construction of retaining walls on either side of the RuB and cement concrete road works. He claimed that the MCT has completed the works on a war-footing despite rains and other difficulties during the last eight months. All the works were completed with full quality standards which were monitored regularly by the engineering officials of the MCT.

The work quality was tested with Sri Sainath Laboratory which has National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation. After the trial run, it will be inaugurated soon and people will be allowed to use it, he said.

However, there was a view that the works may take a few more days for completion. The MCT has changed the deadline for the completion of works several times so far during the last eight months. Though the RuB was to be completed in six months, abnormal delay took place in the execution of works and it took more than 21 months so far.

Earlier, this month the MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali announced that it will be completed by September 15. The announcement of the trial run scheduled on that date may be to keep the promise though the remaining works will have to be completed in another week or 10 days.