Trial run of electric bus held between Tirupati–Tirumala

Tirupati: Ahead of the launch of electric bus services to Tirumala by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy slated for September 27, the first day of the commencement of Brahmotsavams, the APSRTC conducted two trial runs between Tirupati and Tirumala on Monday. A team of officials from the RTC head office travelled in the bus in the first trial run whereas another team from IIT Tirupati took part in the second trial run in the afternoon. The officials have said that it was a smooth affair and found no difficulties.

Speaking to media, RTC Executive Director, Kadapa Gopinath Reddy and Chief Mechanical Engineer Ravi Varma said that the trial run was aimed at studying the performance and difficulties in turns and at steep areas.

A total of 100 electric buses, which cut down the pollution, will be coming to pilgrim city. They will be operated from airport to Tirumala and Renigunta railway station to Tirumala apart from a few other places.

They said that various aspects which normally take place in bus journeys in the ghat road were tested during the trial operation and found everything normal. The trial run will be held for a week to take note of various parameters like the battery capacity and pick-up. These will be held in ghat roads and on normal roads. To a question, they said that one full charge of the battery gives about 185 km mileage.

By the month end about 10 buses will reach Tirupati and by October 31, another 40 buses will come. By December-end, all the 100 buses will be provided. The contract company provides the buses, drivers and will undertake maintenance aspects.

RTC drivers who have experience in the ghat section will ensure they have the proper skill to drive the bus on ghat road. RTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy, Alipiri depot manager Haribabu and others were present.