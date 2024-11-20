Tribal bodies demand ITDA at Meliaputti

Srikakulam: Representatives of various tribal associations demanded the government to set up integrated tribal development authority (ITDA) at Meliaputti in the district. They staged agitation under the aegis of AadivasiSamkshema Parishad (ASP) here on Tuesday.

They submitted a memorandum to Ambedkar statue. Speaking on the occasion, ASP vice-president Vaba Yogi demanded the NDA alliance government to establish ITDA at Meliaputti mandal headquarters as the existing ITDA at Seethampeta was merged with the Parvathipuram Manyam district as part of reorganisation of districts.

The tribal association leaders recalled that during election campaign, TDP chief NChandrababu Naidu assured to set up ITDA at Meliaputti at his public meeting in Pathapatnam. They appealed to the government to pass a resolution in Assembly seeking establishment of ITDA at Meliaputti.