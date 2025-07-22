Tribal development must be visible in every village: Minister Sandhya

Tirupati: Minister for Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare, G Sandhya Rani, said that funds have been sanctioned for the development of tribal educational institutions, hostels and child welfare centres.

She assured that upon completion of these works, the basic infrastructure in these sectors would significantly improve. The Minister was speaking at a review meeting held with officials from the Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments of Tirupati and Chittoor districts here on Monday.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed the State government’s perspectives and the progress of various government schemes with the officials.

She said that every child should have access to nutritious food, education and healthcare and that every tribal family must be brought onto the path of development. She insisted that transparency should be maintained in all schemes and that officials should respond swiftly to issues at the grassroots level.

“The benefits of government schemes must reach the intended groups in full. Development outcomes should be visible in every tribal village. Officials should take the lead in making necessary changes and taking actions required to resolve issues. In the coalition government, we must ensure that people do not face any difficulties. If citizens raise a concern, officials must respond immediately and solve the problem without delay,” the Minister asserted.

She conducted an extensive review of the implementation of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the progress of ICDS projects, the conditions of tribal hostels, the supply of educational materials to tribal students, and the functioning of Anganwadi centres.

The Minister directed the officials to enhance the implementation of these schemes for better outcomes. She issued clear guidelines on adopting data-driven governance and collecting public feedback to ensure that the schemes directly benefit the people.