Tribal museum to start at Sitampeta Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) head quarters to reflect Primitive and Adivasi Tribes culture and traditions. Actually it was proposed four years ago in 2017 and at that time a building was allotted for this purpose at project monitoring resource center (PMRC) in Sitampeta. State government had allotted Rs one crore funds for this purposed to modernise and to make alterations for the existing building and to procure material relating tribal culture, customs and traditions.



The aim is to improve the Museum as a tourist center to attract people from other parts of the district and state as well. Two years ago ITDA project officer (PO), Lotheti Shiva Sankar had initiated steps and procured material, tools and other articles relating tribal culture, custom and tradition. The entire material was arranged in an order at project monitoring resource center (PMRC) at Sitampeta.

Prime object in establishing the museum is to reflect culture, custom, tradition and tenets of the tribal people. Details of different sects of tribes across the world, India and in AP state planned to be displayed in the museum. Along with it, lifestyle, utensils which are being used by tribes, hunting method, mode of cultivation, articles used by them, different stages, sequence of tribal culture in chronological order and details of different sects of tribes would be displayed in the museum in form of photos, wax dolls, idols made of clay, paintings, writings, evaluation of man from ancient period to modern age.

Out of the total Rs one crore fund, Rs 50 lakh spent to made alterations to the existing PMRC building another Rs 50 lakh spent for interior design of the building for museum. The museum would became a knowledge center concerning to tribal aspects,

ITDA PO, P Navya told The Hans India. Due to various reasons museum works delayed and will soon in-charge of the museum, B Ravi explained. Some more facilities are required at the museum he elaborated.