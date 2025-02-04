Tribals break into Dhimsa dance as they get power supply for first time!

Anakapalli: Even after decades, infrastructure development seems to be a far cry for several tribal hamlets. However, for many villages that remained in the dark for the past five years due to lack of basic amenities such as water supply and power connection, the NDA government focused on uplifting the remote villages.

Apart from being deprived of power supply, several villages in tribal regions were deprived of safe potable water, road connectivity and healthcare. After the formation of the new government, providing road access to remote villages along with other basic amenities formed part of the priority list.

As several problems faced by the tribals were brought to the attention of District Collector Vijaya Krishnan in Anakapalli, the focus now is on sorting them out one after the other following strict timelines. Recently, the Collector trekked to villages to understand ground realities and challenges faced by the tribal families.

As part of addressing the challenges experienced by the tribals for decades, Anakapalli District Collector took up road facilitating initiative along with other basic amenities on a war-footing.

In connection with it, tribals of Nilabanda have a reason to celebrate now. Expressing their delight, tribals of the remote hamlet of Nilabanda performed Dhimsa dance as they were facilitated power for the first time in decades. With their homes brightened up after a long time, they broke into dance out of joy.

The village located at Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district was in darkness for several years due to lack of power supply. However, with the instructions of Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, basic facilities, including power supply, were facilitated to the village belonging to Aarla panchayat.

As part of the infrastructure facilitation, APEPDCL officials visited the village and ensured providing electricity supply to the hamlet. Installing a transformer, the APEPDCL officials provided power supply lines to the families residing in the region.

After a long wait, tribals termed it as the most memorable day in their life as their homes filled with light. As the tribals broke into a celebration mode, their Dhimsa dance went viral on social media platforms.