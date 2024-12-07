Tribals seek road facility to villages

Paderu (Asr District): Tribal communities from remote villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have urged authorities to address the urgent need for road construction and repairs in their areas.

At the district grievance meeting held on Friday at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office, 94 petitions were submitted, highlighting infrastructure issues.

Hukumpeta mandal’s Tadigiri sarpanch P Ranjith Kumar requested a BT road from Ukkuralaba to Podili village, while residents from Pattam panchayat sought a road connecting Sirasavalasa Junction and Amaranagiri village. In Pedabayalu mandal, K Kameshwara Rao complained about stalled work on the Savidi Mamidi road under Kimudu Palli panchayat. Similarly, K Apparao from Barisingi village requested a road from Barisingi to Dokuluru through Gottipalli.

Joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Goud, ITDA PO V Abhishek, Sub-Collector Sauryaman Patel, and DRO Padmalatha received petitions and instructed officials to take swift action.

In addition to road connectivity, issues raised included drinking water shortages, forest rights, employment opportunities, housing grants, and bills for completed housing projects.

Residents from Mulasa Veedhi in Darakonda panchayat and Sova village in Dumbriguda mandal appealed for land pattas under ROFR, while Dokuluru panchayat residents sought approval for a drinking water scheme.

Officials from various departments, including Panchayati Raj, Tribal Welfare, Roads and Buildings, and Agriculture, attended the meeting, ensuring coordinated efforts to address these grievances.