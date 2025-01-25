Tributes paid to Bobbili war martyrs

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): MLA Baby Naina, scion of Bobbili royal family, paid rich tributes to the warriors, who paid laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of Bobbili Samsthanam in those days. On the occasion of Bobbili war anniversary, i.e. January 24, 1757, hundreds of Bobbili warriors who were martyred are remembered at war memorial. On Friday, baby Naina paid the floral tributes to the fighters. He said that the jawans of Bobbili Samsthanam ferociously fought the French army and sacrificed their lives to protect the honour and self-respect of Bobbili. “Even now, 268 years after the war, the locals recollect those war heroes and tell the history as stories to their children now,” he said.