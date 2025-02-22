Tributes Paid to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on His 67th Death Anniversary

Kadapa: Congress City President Afzal Khan commemorated the 67th death anniversary of India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, by paying tribute at the Congress Party District Office in Kadapa City. Khan garlanded Azad's portrait and highlighted the significant impact of Azad's contributions to education in India.

During his address, Khan remarked on Azad's commitment to Gandhian ideals, particularly in promoting Swadeshi products and advocating for Swaraj (self-rule) for India. Notably, Azad became the youngest President of the Indian National Congress in 1923 at the age of 35.

In October 1920, he was instrumental in the establishment of Jamia Millia Islamia in Aligarh, without seeking aid from the British colonial government. He played a vital role in relocating the university campus from Aligarh to New Delhi in 1934, with the main entrance of the university named in his honour.

Azad was also a key organiser of the Dharsana Satyagraha in 1931 and emerged as a pivotal national figure advocating for Hindu-Muslim unity, secularism, and socialism. He served as Congress President from 1940 to 1945.

The programme was attended by Coordinator Bandi Zakaria and other senior leaders, including Sattar, Sirajuddin Vijaya Bhaskar, city division in-charges Hamid Abid, Kamal, Asif Khan, Prasad, and women leader Sandhya, among others.