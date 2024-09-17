Tributes paid to MS Subbulakshmi on her birth anniv

Tirupati: On108th birth anniversary of famous classical singer MS Subbulakshmi, Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha paid tributes to her.

The Mayor along with TTD-run SV College of Music and Dance Principle Madhubala, teachers and students garlanded the statue of MS Subbulakshmi near RTC bus stand. Students and teachers of the Music College rendered selected keerthanas of the great singer on the occasion. Mayor R Sirisha said Subbulakshmi is one of the rare singers, who brought world-level fame to Indian classical Carnatic music and devoted her entire life for its revival. Venkateswara suprabhatam sung by her in her melodious voice was a super hit and will remain forever to promote devotion, she added.

City-based cultural Association Rayalaseema Rangasthali president Gundala Gopinath Reddy along with the members paid tributes to MS Subbulakshmi. Remembering the classical singer, he said she sang in more than 10 Indian languages boosting up Indian classical music and will remain forever in the hearts of crores of music lovers.