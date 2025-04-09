Tributes paid to Sankarambadi Sundarachari

Live
Tirupati: Ric tributes paid to writer and poet Sankarambadi Sundarachari on his 48th death anniversary here on Tuesday.
Sudarachari with his rousing song ‘Ma Telugu Thalliki Mallepudanda’ remain eternal in the hearts of Telugus all over the globe.
Senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy garlanded the statue of Sankarambadi Sundarachari located in Lakshmipuram circle and recalled his contributions to Telugu literature. He said the inspiring song ma telugu not only got the status of state anthem but moved the hearts of millions kindling telugu spirit and love of mother tongue.
Party leaders KN Raja, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Brahmananda Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Jayanth Kumar, Mallarapu Ravi Prasad, Loka Prabhakar Naidu, Phanibhushan Reddy, Mallarapu Vasu, Kannappa were present.