Tributes pour in for TDP founder on his death anniversary

Tirupati: The 30th death anniversary of former Chief Minister of the combined state of Andhra Pradesh and founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), was observed on Sunday with tributes across the city.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) paid rich tributes to its founder. Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, along with Registrar Prof R Usha, offered floral tributes at the statue of NTR on the university campus.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Uma said the very existence of SPMVV is due to NTR’s visionary decision in 1983 to establish a university exclusively for women. She said his contribution should never be forgotten and urged students and staff to follow his values of simplicity, dedication to work and discipline.

Registrar Prof R Usha said NTR had envisioned women empowerment nearly four decades ago and established the university to turn that vision into reality. She noted that thousands of women have been educated at the institution and have gone on to achieve success in various fields.

At Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Director Dr RV Kumar garlanded the statue of NTR who founded the Institute and paid tributes. He said NTR left an indelible mark in both cinema and politics and stood as a symbol of Telugu self-respect. He recalled that NTR portrayed a wide range of roles in films, including divine characters, earning a special place in the hearts of the people.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders and workers performed Palabhishekam to the statue ofNTR at Town Club Circle and garlanded it. Later, they distributed fruits to patients at Ruia Hospital. TDP leaders M Sugunamma, B Sridhar Varma and others were present.

At another programme held at Thimminaidupalem in Tirupati, AP Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, Gangamma Devasthanam Chairman N Mahesh Yadav, Vooka Vijay Kumar and others garlanded the statue of NT Rama Rao and paid tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, they recalled that the late NTR played a crucial role in the development of Tirupati. They said he introduced several welfare schemes for the poor and earned recognition as a great leader who worked for the upliftment of the downtroddenand weaker sections. They described NTR as a ray of hope for the backward and marginalised communities.