Trijudu playlet sheds light on humanism in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: "Trijudu", a thought-provoking playlet was staged by Drusya Vedika, audience club on Sunday evening at Velidandla Hanumantha Rao Grandhalayam Hall. On the same dais the organization paid homage to the veteran writer, actor, author Gollapudi Maruthi Rao.

The writer PVV Satyanarayana sketched the story with a minute and sensitive point like humanism. He also tried to emphasize that caste, creed, religion, status and wealth are not important for a divine person.

The story was adopted as play by Yellapraggada Bhaskara Rao and it was aptly communicated on the stage by YS Krishneswara Rao with his directorial gift. Amruth Varshini as Ravulamma captured applauds from the critics.

Similarly the performance of Poorna Satyam was also received appreciations from the audience. The other characters were performed well by YS Krishneswara Rao, Y Bhaskara Rao, Emani Bhagyaraj, B Udaya Bhaskar, Karimullah and Gudivada Lahari. The play was technically supported by Ramu, Lakshmaiah and Gopi.

Special mention should be made about the music composer Sambasiva Rao. The audience present in the auditorium gave ovation to the production. The chief guest SK Misro and Nandiwada Seshu Lakshminarayana honored the team.

Before the playlet, rich tributes paid to the writer, author, actor, critic and humanist Gollapudi Maruthi Rao by Drusya Vedika and the prominent personalities like legendary actor and director SK Misro, Tirumalasree, Pannala Subrahmanya Bhattu, Golla Narayana Rao and Dr MC Das.

Madugula Ramakrishna conducted the meeting and B Nareen co-coordinated the programme under the supervision of Hemadri Prasad, the founder of the organization.