Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda beckons devotees with modern amenities

Generally, the devotees throng the historical Kotappakonda near Narasaraopet in Guntur district during the MahaSivaratri. But with the temple authorities deciding to develop the temple in many ways, the shrine is going to attract the devotees and the tourists throughout the year.

The famous Siva shrine is going to be equipped with a ropeway at a cost of Rs 20 Cr which carries the tourists and pilgrims up to the top of the hillock to reach the temple.

At present, the basement work for the ropeway project has been completed. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation which has taken up the project is all set to open to the public in near future. If ropeway work is completed, it will attract more devotees and tourists. The government has decided to develop the temple as eco-tourism centre.

The devotees may visit the temple with their family members and stay one or two days there for recreation also. The temple authorities have a proposal to construct a spacious dining hall for the convenience of the devotees where everyday free food will be offered.

A beautiful park was already developed on the hillock of the temple for the convenience of children to play games. A train will go around the hill to see surrounding areas of the temple.It may be mentioned that the state government has already declared KotappakondaTirunallu as state festival and the minister presents silk robes to the presiding deity Sri Trikoteswara Swamy during the MahaSivaratri.

Devotees rush is increasing for giripradashanam at Kotappakonda for the last few years.Contesting candidates in the State Assembly elections also doing giripradashanam at Kotappakonda seeking blessing of Trikoteswara Swamy to win in the elections. Generally, devotees form into groups to complete Giri Pradakshina to the Kotappakonda. Devotees perform pujas to Lord Vinayaka at the entrance of the road leading to the hillock and start the Pradakshina. The 7-km road has been laid for the convenience of the devotees to make Giri Pradakshina to the Kotappakonda.

The devotees believe that if they make a Giri Pradakshina to the historical Trikotewara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda, God Trikoteswara Swamy will fulfill their wishes.

Generally, devotees rush is more for Giri Pradakshina on every Monday, Ekadasi, Pournami and all the days in the auspicious month of Karthika and MahaSivaratri. Lakhs of devotees visit the Kotappakonda for MahaSivaratri on the occasion of Kotappakonda festivities seeking Trikoteswara Swamy blessings. The APTDC officials informed that they will complete the ropeway project very soon.