Trinadha Rao takes charge as EO
Visakhapatnam: After a long leave, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao took charge from Deputy Commissioner of Endowments N Sujatha.
V Trinadha Rao, who was appointed as the EO of the temple, went on a three-month-long leave. He is scheduled to join duty on June 1. Deputy Commissioner of Endowments N. Sujatha took charge as Executive Officer (full additional charge) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam on May 11. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the EO mentioned that extensive arrangements are being made for the convenience of devotees who participate in Swathi Homam performed on June 8.
Earlier, the EO reviewed the arrangements for Swathi Homam with the heads of various departments. Assistant executive officer N Anand Kumar, officials Pilla Srinivasa Rao and GVSK Prasad were present.