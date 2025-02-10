‘TROPEX-25’ aims at validating Indian Navy’s core fighting skills

Visakhapatnam: The 2025 edition of Indian Navy’s capstone ‘Theatre Level Operational Exercise’ (TROPEX), is currently underway in the Indian Ocean Region.

Conducted biennially with participation of all operational Indian Naval units along with substantial participation of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard assets, this operational level exercise is aimed at validating Indian Navy’s core warfighting skills and ensuring a synchronised, integrated response to preserve and protect national maritime security interests in a contested maritime environment against conventional, asymmetric as well as hybrid threats.

TROPEX-25 is being conducted over a duration of three months from January to March. The exercise is being conducted in various phases - both in harbour and at sea, integrating various facets of combat operations, cyber and electronic warfare operations, live weapon firings during Joint Work Up Phase and Amphibious Exercise (AMPHEX).

During the exercise, the combined fleets comprising approximately 65 Indian Naval Ships, 9 submarines and over 80 aircraft of different types are put through complex maritime operational scenarios to validate and refine the navy’s concept of operations, including forward deployed sustenance and interoperability with other services.

The operational level exercise is witnessing participation of platforms like indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, state-of-the-art Visakhapatnam and Kolkata Class destroyers, Kalvari Class submarines and aircraft fleet comprising MiG 29K, P8I, HALE Sea Guardian and MH-60R helicopters.

Towards enhancing synergy and jointness amongst the services, IA, IAF and Indian Coast Guard have also been integrated into the exercise, with participation of Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, Flight Refueller, AWACS aircraft, an Infantry Brigade with over 600 troops and more than 10 ICG ships and aircraft.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, TROPEX-25 is a step forward in coordinated planning, precise targeting, combat effectiveness and credible joint operations in a dynamic environment, towards safeguarding India’s national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow.