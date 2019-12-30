Trending :
TRS will win all civic bodies: Minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister and TRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the TRS would win all the municipalities in the State and asked the party workers to work for the victory of the party.

Several Congress leaders from Gajwel joined the TRS in the presence of Harish Rao and FDC Chairman V Pratap Reddy at his residence in the city on Sunday. Harish Rao said that it would be victory of TRS in all the municipalities.

"Let us all be united and get Gajwel developed under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Work for the party and everyone will have recognition in the party," said minister.

Harish stated that very soon the people of Gajwel were going to see water in their fields from Kaleshwaram project and added they would witness greenery in their villages. The Congress leaders who joined the party include G Mallesh, former ZPTCs P Narsimha Chary, G Prabhakar, Shyam Sundar and Srinivas Chary. Senior leaders M Srinivas and G Bhaskar, ZPTC Mallesham, B Madhu and others were present.

