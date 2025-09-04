TTD allots 5 big canteens, 5 Janata canteens at Tirumala

Tirumala: The TTD has issued orders, finalising allotment of five big canteens and five Janata canteens to the successful bidder, to whom the letter of Occupancy was issued on Wednesday to run the hotel.

To improve dining services to the pilgrims, TTD has decided to setup ten private canteens including five big and five Janatha canteens.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said the allotment of private hotels were done in a transparent way and ten hotels will function strictly following the TTD guidelines in providing quality food to pilgrims, without charging high rates.

According to him, the big hotels include Srivatsa big canteen - Adyar Ananda Bhavan sweets India Private Limited, Chennai; Koustubam big canteen - Dhaturi Group of hotels Private Limited, Hyderabad; Sandeep big canteen - Prijam Hospitality Services Private Limited, Hyderabad; Sapthagiri big canteen - Sankalp Recreation Private Limited, Ahmedabad; and Sri Venkateswara big canteen - Shri Sukh Sagar Hospitality Services, Navi Mumbai. Janatha canteens include, PAC West Janata canteen - Thiriverga Food and Beverages, Vijayawada; PAC North Janata canteen - Sri Raghvendra Veg Restaurant, Hyderabad; SMC Janata canteen - Santosh Dhaba Exclusive, Hyderabad; HVC Janatha canteen - Sridevi Hospitality Services, Navi Mumbai; and MMT Janata canteen - Pruthvi Hospitality Services, Pune.