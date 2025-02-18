TTD announces release May quota darshan tokens, to release Arjitha seva tickets today

In a recent announcement, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revealed the schedule for the release of various darshan and seva tickets, as well as accommodation room quotas for May 2025.

The much-anticipated tickets for Tirumala Venkanna Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva will be made available online starting February 18 at 10 AM. Devotees interested in participating in these seva activities can register for tickets from February 18 to February 20 at 10 AM. Ticket allotments will be conducted via a Lucky Dip process for those who make payments by 12 noon on February 20, with results announced between February 20 and February 22.

Additionally, tickets for the Tirumala Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Oonjal Seva, and Sahasradeepalankara Seva will go live on February 21 at 10 AM. That same day, TTD will also unveil the May quota for virtual services and darshan slots at 3 PM.

On February 22, the Anga Pradakshinam token quota for May will be released at 10 AM, followed by the May online quota for Srivani Trust tickets at 11 AM. Furthermore, TTD will offer a free special darshan token quota at 3 PM on February 22, aimed at facilitating access for the elderly, disabled, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Lastly, the May special entry darshan ticket quota will be released on February 24 at 10 AM, alongside the May accommodation room quota for both Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 PM.

Devotees are encouraged to be vigilant as these release timings are expected to attract significant interest.