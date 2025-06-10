TTD Board member demands Jagan’s apology to Amaravati women

Visakhapatnam: TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy stressed that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender a public apology to the Amaravati women.

Coming down heavily on derogatory comments made by a journalist in a satellite channel run by the former Chief Minister at the media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, Bhanu Prakash Reddy pointed out that the statements reflected how the journalist read out the script directed by the YSRCP chief himself. Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘Tughlaq’, “It is unfortunate to note that Jagan doesn’t know the difference between the accused and victims,” he observed.

In future, the TTD Board member predicted that the YSRCP is unlikely to win even 11 seats in the next elections. “There will not be any ‘vijaya’ (victory) yatra for Jagan but ‘odarpu (consoling) yatra’ in future. Amaravati women carried out protests for years. They will not spare those who made derogatory comments on them,” he underlined.

As soon as the NDA government came to power, ‘rowdism’ was controlled, Bhanu Prakash Reddy stressed. “Those who talk ill of Amaravati women will not escape from law and the derogatory comments will be seriously viewed,” the TTD Board member said.

Instead of respecting women, Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated, YSRCP is resorting to insulting them and it will not be tolerated.