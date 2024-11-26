TTD Board member interacts with locals in Tirumala

Tirumala: Senior BJP leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy assured that he will take all the problems of the locals including traders and petty shops to TTD Chairman and the EO for solution.

On Monday, he made an extensive visit to various places including SV Shopping Complex, DMB Road, telephone exchange road and interacted with locals and shop keepers, who informed him many issues they are facing.

Some of the traders said unauthorised hawkers causing loss to them and wanted taking action on them. Bhanu Prakash Reddy assured that he will take up their issues during the board meeting. He also said to raise the issue of Annapurna Canteen building, which has been lying vacant for long, with TTD Board and to utilise the same for other purposes.