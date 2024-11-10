TTD Board member visits Sri City

Sri City : TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, who is a Chartered Accountant in Chennai, along with his wife Anuradha, Advisor at the Director’s Office of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, visited Sri City on Saturday. They were given an in-depth briefing on the city’s key features. Following the briefing, they had a comprehensive tour of the industrial zone.

During their visit, they expressed appreciation for the well-planned, business-friendly environment that Sri City offers, and lauded Sri City’s Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy’s visionary efforts in establishing such a thriving business hub that seamlessly blends industry, infrastructure, and sustainable growth.