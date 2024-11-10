  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD Board member visits Sri City

TTD Board member visits Sri City
x

TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan and his wife Anuradha visiting Sri City on Saturday

Highlights

TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, who is a Chartered Accountant in Chennai, along with his wife Anuradha, Advisor at the Director’s Office of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, visited Sri City on Saturday.

Sri City : TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, who is a Chartered Accountant in Chennai, along with his wife Anuradha, Advisor at the Director’s Office of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, visited Sri City on Saturday. They were given an in-depth briefing on the city’s key features. Following the briefing, they had a comprehensive tour of the industrial zone.

During their visit, they expressed appreciation for the well-planned, business-friendly environment that Sri City offers, and lauded Sri City’s Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy’s visionary efforts in establishing such a thriving business hub that seamlessly blends industry, infrastructure, and sustainable growth.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick