TTD board to discuss Ratha Saptami arrangements

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is ramping up preparations for the Ratha Saptami festival, set to take place on February 4, with safety and crowd management taking centre stage in the wake of the recent stampede tragedy in Tirupati. The trust board, headed by chairman B R Naidu, will meet on January 31 at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala specifically to review the arrangements for this major event, which is expected to draw millions of devotees.

The Ratha Saptami festival, often regarded as a ‘Mini Brahmotsavam’, is a key highlight of the Tirumala temple calendar. It features a grand procession of Lord Malayappa Swamy on seven different vahanams, carried along the mada streets from dawn to dusk. This celestial spectacle attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, all eager to participate in the day-long celebrations.

In the light of the January 8 stampede, which claimed six lives during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens in Tirupati, the TTD is prioritising security and crowd management measures. Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary are spearheading efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims.

Key measures include suspending the issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens from February 3 to 5 and cancelling VIP Break Darshans and other Privileged Darshans on February 4 to streamline the festival’s proceedings.

Additional preparations focus on essential services such as water distribution, Annaprasadam and medical assistance, ensuring a smooth experience for all attendees. With only days remaining, the TTD is leaving no stone unturned to make the event safe and successful, while honouring the spiritual significance of the festival.