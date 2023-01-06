TTD calendars, diaries fly off shelves in city

Visakhapatnam: Come New Year, the demand for calendars and diaries rises as many want to greet their near and dear ones by sharing goodies. For a number of people, presenting calendars and diaries turns out to be an auspicious norm. When it comes to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) products, the year starts with a huge surge in the sale of diaries and calendars. The TTD Kalyanamandapam centre located at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam witnesses a brisk sale of calendars and diaries at the counter each year. The sale here will be open in the months of November, December and January.

But this time, the much sought after TTD's diaries and calendars were already exhausted by December 31, 2022. However, the centre continues to be frequented by the visitors waiting eagerly to bring home the products they have been waiting for. Unable to respond to the enquiries flooding in, a board with 'no stock' written on it greets the visitors. So far, the TTD centre at MVP Colony has sold 20,000 calendars, 20,000 diaries, 2,000 table calendars, 'Srivaru' with 'Ammavaru' calendar 5,000 and small diaries 5,000 for the year.

The centre has earned Rs 60 lakh revenue through the sale of calendars and diaries thus far. According to the TTD Kalyanamandapam manager B Hymavathi, the sale would continue till January end normally. "But this time, with increased hours of sale that lasted from 8 am to 8 pm, the products got exhausted like hot cakes," she told The Hans India. Those who tried to buy the TTD calendar by logging on to its official website could not place an order either as they got exhausted even online.