TTD cancels break darshans at Tirumala for three days in October and November

TTD has announced that VIP Break Darshan would be cancelled on October 24, 25, and November 8 due to Diwali Asthanam at Tirumala Temple on October 24, the solar eclipse on October 25, and the lunar eclipse on November 8 respectively. It also said that no recommendation letters will be accepted on October 24 as break darshan is cancelled due to Diwali Asthanam on October 23.



The TTD said that the doors of the temple will be closed for about 12 hours from 8 am to 7.30 pm on October 24 and November 8 due to Solar and lunar eclipses. Due to this reason, the break darshan has been cancelled and it has been informed that recommendation letters will not be accepted on 7th November.

TTD has also cancelled Rs.300/- special entry tickets on October 25 and November 8. Devotees are requested to take note of this matter and cooperate with TTD. Moreover, due to solar and lunar eclipses on November 25 and November 8, the darshan hours of Tirumala Srivari have also been shortened. He said that there will be only Sarvadarshan on those days.

Moreover, he said that the distribution of Annaprasadam is also stopped during eclipses. TTD advised the devotees to make a note of it and advised to plan accordingly.