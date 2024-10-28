  • Menu
TTD cancels VIP break on Oct 31

TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan (except for the protocol VIPs) on October 31 following Deepavali Asthanam in Tirumala Temple.

Tirumala: TTD has cancelled VIP break darshan (except for the protocol VIPs) on October 31 following Deepavali Asthanam in Tirumala Temple.

In view of this, recommendation letters will not be accepted in Tirumala on October 30. Devotees are requested to make note of this and cooperate with TTD.

