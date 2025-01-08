TTD Chairman BR Naidu Announces Arrangements for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

TIRUMALA: Thithide Chairman BR Naidu addressed the media at Annamayya Bhavan, revealing that Hindus worldwide are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has made extensive arrangements for the ten-day event, which commences on January 10.

Naidu stated that the protocol darshan will begin at 4:30 AM, followed by the Sarva Darshan starting at 8 AM. He emphasized that only devotees possessing tokens will be permitted entry for darshan during this period.

In addition to the darshan, a golden chariot procession is scheduled to take place from 9 AM to 11 AM. Notably, all special darshans have been suspended throughout the ten-day timeframe, and recommendations for general devotees have also been canceled.

The token issuance centers in Tirupati are already witnessing heavy footfall as devotees flock to secure their tokens in anticipation of the significant spiritual event.