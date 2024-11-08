  • Menu
TTD chairman inspects dumping yard in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu inspected dumping yard at Kakulamanu Dibba in Tirumala on Thursday morning. He inquired the officials concerned about the process of garbage collection, wet and dry waste segregation and waste management.

TTD VGO Surendra and others accompanied the chairman.

