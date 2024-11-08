Live
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
- Backyard poultry farming to extend to all districts
- E-way bills for goods soar to record high as trade surges in Oct
Just In
TTD chairman inspects dumping yard in Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu inspected dumping yard at Kakulamanu Dibba in Tirumala on Thursday morning. He inquired the officials concerned about...
Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu inspected dumping yard at Kakulamanu Dibba in Tirumala on Thursday morning. He inquired the officials concerned about the process of garbage collection, wet and dry waste segregation and waste management.
TTD VGO Surendra and others accompanied the chairman.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS