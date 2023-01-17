TTD chairman inspects MBC area for building 4th Anna Prasadam centre

Tirumala: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Monday directed the officials to set up a mini Anna Prasadam centre for distribution of food to pilgrims near the MBC area in Tirumala. The new Anna Prasdam centre was proposed for the convenience of devotees reaching Tirumala on foot through Srivarimettu Pedestrian path and also help TTD ease congestion in the main Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex.

The Chairman along with officials inspected the location for Mini Anna Prasadam Complex near MBC and directed officials to complete all the required arrangements for the pilgrims to avail free food in the cente which is the fourth one in Tirumala.

With the pilgrims number increasing day by day, the Trust Board decided to set up three more Anna Prsadam centres for the convenience of devotees and accordingly already set up two centres for distribution of food at PAC 2 and recently in the old Anna Prasadam complex opposite to Kalyana Katta were started functioning. In addition to the Anna Prasadam centres, TTD also provides free food like Sambar rice or Upma at select centres and also in queue complex and queue lines in Tirumala. Thereafter Reddy also inspected the RTC Bus stand area where TTD proposed to construct Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Dhyana Mandiram and directed officials to prepare design and call tenders. As part of Kanuma festivities, the TTD Chairman also performed Go puja at SV Goshala. TTD Estate OSD Mallikarjuna, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.