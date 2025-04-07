Live
- BBMP to re-lay 218 roads ahead of monsoon
- Exhibit political will to implement Mekedatu project
- Coconut shell prices soar to record Rs 26,500 per tonne amid scarcity
- BBMP crackdown on unauthorised buildings
- Environmentalists oppose night traffic in Bandipur National Park
- Cultivating leadership in students at every level
- iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Expected Launch, Price, Design and Camera Upgrades
- Apple and Samsung Shift Focus to India Amid Rising U.S. Tariffs
- Financial planning for studying abroad: loans, savings & visa timeline
- Celestial wedding of Lord Rama celebrated in Srisailam
TTD chairman offers Pattu Vastrams to Bhadradri Rama
On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Sunday offered Pattu Vastrams to Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana to commemorate the celestial marriage of Sri Sita Rama.
Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Sunday offered Pattu Vastrams to Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana to commemorate the celestial marriage of Sri Sita Rama.
It is a tradition for TTD to offer silk clothes every year on this divine occasion.
TS Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and EO L Rama Devi welcomed the TTD chairman with temple traditions at the temple.
After offering the vastrams, the TTD Chairman participated in the celestial marriage of Goddess Sita Devi and Sri Ramachandra Murthy, along with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.
Earlier, TTD Chairman BR Naidu was felicitated with shawls by Telangana State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and district Collector Jitesh Patil at the local ITC guest house.
TTD Bokkasam in-charge SL Guru Raja Swamy and other officials participated in the programme.