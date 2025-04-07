TTD chairman offers Pattu Vastrams to Bhadradri Rama

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Sunday offered Pattu Vastrams to Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana to commemorate the celestial marriage of Sri Sita Rama.

It is a tradition for TTD to offer silk clothes every year on this divine occasion.

TS Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and EO L Rama Devi welcomed the TTD chairman with temple traditions at the temple.

After offering the vastrams, the TTD Chairman participated in the celestial marriage of Goddess Sita Devi and Sri Ramachandra Murthy, along with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, TTD Chairman BR Naidu was felicitated with shawls by Telangana State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and district Collector Jitesh Patil at the local ITC guest house.

TTD Bokkasam in-charge SL Guru Raja Swamy and other officials participated in the programme.