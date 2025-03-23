TTD chief, MLA inspect Gangamma temple development works

Tirupati : City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with TTD Chairman BR Naidu and officials inspected Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple here on Saturday.

Temple EO Jaya Kumar and TTD engineering officials explained to Chairman Naidu about the pending development works including construction of temple kitchen (potu), prakaaram (wall), Mukhamandapam and toilets.

TTD chairman BR Naidu stated that city MLA Arani Srinivasulu sought him to provide Rs 3.75 crore for completing pending works. The proposal to provide additional funds will be discussed during TTD Trust Board meeting to be held on Monday.

MLA Srinivasulu criticised that YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy never took up completion of Gangamma temple reconstruction seriously. Now the NDA government has speed up development works and releasing additional funds from TTD for completion of all the pending works, he added.

TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu, Yadav Corporation chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, Corporator SK Babu and others were present.