TTD cracks down on unauthorised constructions of Visakha Sarada Peetham

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated firm action against Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham for unauthorised constructions that violated sanctioned building norms in the sacred hill town of Tirumala. The Peetham has been issued a final 15-day eviction notice to vacate its newly built premises near Gogarbham Dam.

The controversy dates back to 2005, when TTD leased approximately 5,000 square feet of land to the Peetham for pilgrim accommodation. However, over time, the institution expanded its operations, occupying an additional 4,817 square feet, a move that became the crux of the dispute. Although this expansion was regularised in 2020 by the TTD trust board under the YSRCP government, a subsequent inspection by the Engineering Department revealed serious deviations from the approved building plans.

Notably, the building constructed in 2007 exceeded the sanctioned design by over 1,100 square meters. Similar violations were observed in the newer structures. The Peetham attributed these discrepancies to the challenging terrain and spiritual considerations, including vastu compliance. It acknowledged the deviations and offered to pay a penalty of Rs 25.99 lakh.

In December 2023, the then TTD trust board passed Resolution No 443 to regularise 1,851.06 square meters of unauthorised construction and forwarded the proposal to the state government for approval. However, the move sparked protests from Hindu groups, who staged demonstrations outside the Peetham, objecting to the perceived encroachment on sacred land. The matter was referred to the state government for a final decision.

Following the 2024 Assembly elections, the newly formed NDA coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, rejected the regularisation proposal. The government instructed TTD to strictly enforce construction norms and resolve the matter. In response, TTD formed a committee which identified several violations, including inadequate setbacks and the encroachment of a nearby canal during the Peetham’s expansion.

Acting on the committee’s findings and in accordance with trust board directives, TTD’s Estate Department issued show-cause notices to Peetham. While the Peetham challenged these notices in court, the judiciary upheld TTD’s regulatory authority. The court observed that the Peetham had clearly breached established construction norms and warned that condoning such violations could set a dangerous precedent for other religious institutions. It further noted that continued non-compliance could result in license cancellations or even criminal proceedings.

TTD had already halted the Peetham’s unauthorised construction activities in accordance with earlier court orders. With the judiciary reaffirming its stance, TTD has now issued a final eviction notice, requiring the Peetham to vacate the premises within 15 days.