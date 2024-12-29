TTD denies reports on accepting letters from TG leaders

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) refuted allegations that it has started accepting recommendation letters from Telangana political representatives for darshan privileges. TTD executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard, dismissing the media speculation as baseless.

Speaking to the media, Syamala Rao stated, “There is no truth to the reports suggesting that TTD has decided to accept recommendation letters from Telangana leaders. Discussions on this matter are ongoing, but no final decision has been reached yet.”

The clarification comes in the wake of reports suggesting that TTD had agreed to accept rec-ommendation letters two days a week for darshan requests from Telangana public representa-tives. The speculation had sparked mixed reactions, with some Telangana representatives ex-pressing dissatisfaction over the lack of preferential access for their recommendations.

State ministers Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar openly criticised TTD and demanded equal treatment for Telangana leaders on par with AP leaders.