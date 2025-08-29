TTD EO inaugurates eye donation centre

Tirupati: On the occasion of 40th National Eye Donation Fortnight, TTD EO J Syamala Rao inaugurated eye donation center and also released Help Line No 9398358828 for eye donation at SV Aravind Eye Hospital in Tirupati on Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest, the EO stated ‘Sarvendriayanam Nayanam Pradhanam’ and said among all the sensory organs in a human body, eyes play vital role in humans’ life. He lauded that Aravind Eye hospital has been providing a large volume, high-quality, and affordable eye care to the needy from the past several decades.

He informed that following a devotee’s suggestion during Dial your EO programme, an eye donation center is inaugurated in this hospital on Thursday.

SV Aravind Hospital CMO Dr Ashokvardhan briefed on the achievements of the hospital. In 2024, around 3.5 lakh out-patients were treated in Tirupati and about 5,000 surgeries were carried out. Stating that they were able to meet only 25,000 out of the requirement of one lakh eyes through donations, he thanked TTD for their immense support in taking forward the awareness activities in a wide spread manner.

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, DMHO Muralikrishna, Tirupati Opthalmologist Association chief Dr Surendra, Ravi Kumar from Aravind Hospitals, TTD SMO Dr Kusuma, other dignitaries, hospital staff were also present.