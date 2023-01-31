TTD EO mulls bringing in all Veda Pathasalas under Vedic varsity

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Monday held a detailed review on academic and administrative issues related to Vedic Studies here. The meeting was held in Sri Venkateswara Vedic University which was attended by the vice-chancellor of Prof Rani Sadasiva Murty and JEO (H & E) Sada Bhargavi.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO called on all the Vedic scholars of university and Veda Pathashalas to work together in taking forward the Vedic legacy and knowledge to future generations. "All the TTD Veda Pathasalas should be affiliated to SVVU to have a uniform academic syllabus and action plan. In the next level all the Vedic Pathasala in the state should be brought under SVVU and finally across the country including the private Veda Pathasalas. This will provide a strong base to take forward our ancient knowledge," he added.

Earlier, the V-C of SVVU and principals of all the TTD-run Veda Pathashalas presented their issues related to their respective institutions through power point presentation over the requirement of teaching staff for some Vedic subjects in some schools, infrastructure facilities, manpower requirement, etc.,

The EO also directed to form an academic body and conduct monthly meetings to resolve the issues. He also asked the V-C to inspect all the TTD Veda Pathashalas by allotting the work of each dean to each one of the institutions.

Later, the V-C explained to the EO the proposed plan to improve the ambience on the varsity campus by developing greenery, which includes Yagna Vriksha Vatika, Sila Vanam (with the sculptures of sages), Dhanwantari Vanam with medicinal plants, Navagraha Vatika, Nakshatra Vanam and a lotus pond.

Varsity registrar Radheshyam, DEO Bhaskar Reddy, DyEO Govindarajan, principals of all Veda Pathasalas of TTD, EE Mallikharjuna Prasad and others were also present.