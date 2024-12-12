TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple

Tirupati : TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Wednesday offered Pattu Vastrams to Lord Ranganatha of the famous Sri Vaishnava temple at Srirangam in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple, the EO and his entourage were received by Mariappan, Joint Commissioner of Srirangam temple. Later the EO offered silk clothes to the presiding deity and had darshan of the Mula Virat and other sub temples located within the main temple complex.

It is customary for Srirangam temple authorities to offer silk clothes to Tirumala temple on the auspicious day of Anivara Asthanam every year, while TTD offers Pattu Vastrams to Srirangam temple on Ekadasi day in the holy month of Kathikai. Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham and other religious staff of TTD were also present.