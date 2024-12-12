Live
- Chandrababu outlines govt. achievements and vision for AP
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
- Mohit Bajpai Drives Next-Gen Telecom with Automation and AIOps
- Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP
- $2.2 trillion in infra investment to help India become $7 trillion economy by 2030
- NLC India Limited’s First Supercritical Power Plant Begins Commercial Operation
- YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators
Just In
TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Wednesday offered Pattu Vastrams to Lord Ranganatha of the famous Sri Vaishnava temple at Srirangam in Tamil Nadu.
Tirupati : TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Wednesday offered Pattu Vastrams to Lord Ranganatha of the famous Sri Vaishnava temple at Srirangam in Tamil Nadu.
Earlier on his arrival at the main entrance of the temple, the EO and his entourage were received by Mariappan, Joint Commissioner of Srirangam temple. Later the EO offered silk clothes to the presiding deity and had darshan of the Mula Virat and other sub temples located within the main temple complex.
It is customary for Srirangam temple authorities to offer silk clothes to Tirumala temple on the auspicious day of Anivara Asthanam every year, while TTD offers Pattu Vastrams to Srirangam temple on Ekadasi day in the holy month of Kathikai. Temple Deputy EO Lokanadham and other religious staff of TTD were also present.