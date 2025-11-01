TTD EO reviews Srivari Seva

Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal directed officials to strengthen Srivari Seva during a review meeting at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Friday. Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO Veerabraham and others attended the meeting.

He emphasised training Srivari Sevaks to enhance services for devotees in Tirumala and Tirupati. AV and training material will be prepared in November with IIM Ahmedabad and state planning department experts. Group Supervisors and Trainers, already booked online, will be trained in December and January on Sri Venkateswara’s glory, Tirumala history, Sanatana Dharma, values, management, leadership, and service readiness.

Directors of TTD hospitals were instructed to launch Srivari Vaidya Seva for better medical care to the needy. Srivari Sevaks will perform Goseva at SV Go Samrakshanshala, Tirupati, and serve in TTD temples nationwide. CPRO Dr T Ravi was tasked to initiate Srivari Seva in the first phase at temples in Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kanyakumari, and Bangalore, followed by phased expansion. IT GM Phani Kumar Naidu, BIRRD Director Dr Jagadish, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, Padmavati Children’s Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy, Chief Medical Doctor Narmada, Ayurveda College Principal Dr Renu Dixit, IIM, and state planning officials participated.