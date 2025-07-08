TTD EO takes stock of digital payment glitches at Tirumala counters

Tirumala: Responding to concerns raised over the lack of digital payment facilities at sales counters in Tirumala, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection on Monday evening to assess the situation firsthand.

The visit came shortly after‘The Hans India’published a report titled ‘TTD counters remain cash-only despite digital push,’ which highlighted the difficulties faced by pilgrims due to the unavailability of UPI-based payment options.

Devotees have reportedly struggled to procure items like coconuts and incense sticks, often finding it hard to tender exact cash in smaller denominations.

Taking serious note of the issue, the EO inspected several locations, starting from Swami Pushkarini and extending to the Gold Dollar sales counter, agarbatti and coconut counters, and the publication stalls situated in front of the Srivari Temple.

During his rounds, Syamala Rao observed that poor mobile network connectivity was the primary reason for frequent delays and failures in UPI transactions at key counters near the temple.

He instructed officials to coordinate with the TTD’s IT wing to address the connectivity issue at the earliest and ensure smooth digital payment services for the convenience of pilgrims. Tirumala Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham and other senior officials accompanied him during the inspection.