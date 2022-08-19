TTD EO unveils biochemistry machine at BIRRD hospital

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy directed the officials to configure a mobile app for the benefit of devotees to make advance reservation for OP consultations at the BIRRD hospital.

Speaking after a review meeting at the BIRRD hospital on Thursday, the EO said as the patients are coming from all over India, such a state-of-the-art mobile App would be helpful for them to register OP in advance. He directed the officials to purchase all required sophisticated equipment and the lab at hospital.

Among others, he instructed officials to provide quality food to patients, set up a central UPS system and complete works for automation of lab reports and call for tenders for procuring lab materials and blood bank equipment.

Thereafter, the EO unveiled a fully automated biochemistry machine costing Rs 5 lakh donated by the Sri Sai Pavitra medical services proprietor Katur Subramaniam.

Earlier, the EO also visited SV Ayurveda hospital women hostel and directed officials to complete the dining hall works and provide quality food to students. He also interacted with parents of child patients about treatment and other medical services in the Children's ward. JEO Veerabrahmam, BIRDD special officer Dr Reddappa Reddy, Ayurveda college principal Dr Murali Krishna and other faculty members were present.