TTD examines feasibility to revive Chittoor Vijaya Dairy

Tirupati: TTD is examining possibilities to revive the closed Vijaya Dairy in Chittoor. In the recent board meeting TTD Chairman and members directed the officials to study the feasibility on reopening of government Vijaya Dairy to procure the required milk and ghee from farmers directly.



It may be noted that the Vijaya Dairy , Chittoor was closed in early 1990s due to heavy competition from private dairies. Before the closing, it was the number 2 position in India in procuring milk from farmers. Now factory was closed and properties were in damaged condition.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra, had given an assurance to revive the Chittoor Vijaya Dairy after YSRCP coming to power. Accordingly, the present TTD board is planning to revive the Vijaya milk factory in Chittoor.

Presently, TTD board is procuring 14.5 tonnes of cow ghee and 1 lakh litres of milk and huge quantity of curd daily for its requirement. These milk and ghee are procured from private dairies through tenders.

And also private dairies are not coming forward to supply its milk and cow ghee to TTD with low rate as they are getting high prices to their products in other states. Hence, TTD is facing problems to procure required ghee, milk and curd for Prasadam making.

In the situation TTD is thinking that reviving of the closed Viajay Dairy is an alternative solution to procure huge quantity of milk, cow ghee and curd directly from the farmers at low cost rates.

As first step the TTD board directed the EO and other officials to examine the feasibilities to revive the Viajay Dairy with sponsoring funds.

After receiving the TTD finance department report, the board will take a decision on the issue, said a senior official in TTD.