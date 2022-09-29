TTD gears up for the mega Garuda Vahana Seva

Tirumala: TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday said that TTD had made elaborate arrangements for Srivari Garuda Seva darshan on October 1.

Addressing media after a spot inspection along with DIG Ravi Prakash and other senior officials, of the galleries and harathi points in the four Mada streets around the shrine, TTD EO said the devotees will be allowed at South-West, North-West gate and North-East gates to have Garuda vahana darshan.

In order to provide Garuda vahana darshan to more number of pilgrims, he said there will be no Harati offered by the devotees to Malayappa, the processional deity, at the time of Garuda vahana seva in the Mada streets, the most important event of the nine-day Brahmotsavams. Five devotees could be enabled vahana darshan in place of one Harati (person) and hence TTD cancelled Harati for the sake of Vahana darsan to more pilgrims to cope with the huge rush anticipated as this year Garuda seva on Saturday coincides withTamil Purattasi month, he explained.

There are 10 Harati points, including the points at the four corners on the four Mada streets where it was the practice during vahana sevas, including Garuda vahana seva allowing devotees to offer Harati to Malayappa atop vahanas in some select points which now stands cancelled for Garuda seva.

He said besides two lakh devotees in the galleries of four Mada streets, another 25,000 devotees stranded at the shopping complex above Nada Neeranjanam could be given Garuda Vahana darshan in the end round. In all, 2.75 to 3 lakh devotees could be provided Garuda Vahana seva darshan, the EO said, adding that TTD had organised a special queue system in front of MTVAC to provide Vahana darshan for more devotees.

Dharma Reddy said as per TTD board decision, all VIP Break, Rs 300 SED and other privilege darshans have been cancelled to ensure maximum leverage to common devotees in darshan. Since September 27, the beginning of the Brahmotsavams, daily 55,000 to 65,000 devotees had Srivari darshan and the number is expected to increase from Thursday onwards for which TTD is geared up.

It is for the first time TTD introducing Vahana seva darshan for Garuda vahanam at the four gates in the corners and also in the east Mada street for covering more devotees during Garuda seva.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, chief vigilance and security officer Narasimha Kishore, Tirupati district SP Parameswar Reddy, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present.