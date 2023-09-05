TTD governing body meets, takes crucial decision

The TTD Governing Body convened a meeting on Tuesday morning, during which several important decisions were made under the leadership of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. One of the key decisions was to promote and spread Sanatana Dharma widely. Programs will be organized in Tirumala to instill a sense of devotion from a young age. It was also announced that within 25 years, VIP break darshan will be provided to the families of young women and men who have written Govinda Koti (10,01,116 times). He said that a 20-page Bhagavad Gita book will be distributed to students from LKG to 10th standard in the state to enhance spirituality among them.

TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy assured that all necessary facilities will be provided without any inconvenience to the devotees expected to visit in large numbers for the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavam. He said On the 18th, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk clothes to Swamy on behalf of the government and unveil the 2024 diary and calendar. Additionally, the TTD strongly condemned the comments made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin regarding Sanatana Dharma.

The following decisions were also taken by the TTD Governing Body:

1. Construction of another temple in Mumbai at a cost of Rs. 1.65 crores.

2. Construction of an information center with a budget of Rs. 5.35 crores, to be built by the governing body members.

3. Modernization of Moolsthana Ellamma temple with Rs. 2 crores.

4. Modernization of TTD quarters at a cost of Rs. 49.5 crores.

5. Proposal to the government for the sanctioning of 413 posts of priests, attendants, and staff.

6. Approval for the appointment of 300 staff in Padmavati hospital.

7. Approval for the purchase of medicines in TTD hospitals with a budget of Rs. 2.46 crores.

8. Sanctioning of 47 posts of Vedic teachers.

9. Allocation of Rs. 33 crores for building facilities in the houses of TTD employees.

10. Allocation of Rs. 4 crores for the development of Tirupati roads.

11. Construction of Achyutam and Sripadam buildings in place of Govindaraja satras at a cost of Rs. 600 crores.